By HotTopics.tv

An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.

Police said Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.

Southerland’s dashcam captured the moment when he ducked for cover after gunshots rang out, KFOR reported. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.

According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man running to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.

An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.

Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland.