OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. —
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.
Police said Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.
Southerland’s dashcam captured the moment when he ducked for cover after gunshots rang out, KFOR reported. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.
>> Read more trending stories
According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man running to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.
An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.
Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.
Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}