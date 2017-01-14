By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

Actress Nicole Kidman clarified her comments on President-elect Donald Trump and the 2016 election results after coming under fire for suggesting that the nation should unify behind the incoming president.

>> Read more trending stories

“I just say, [Trump's] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman, who has dual citizenship in Australia, said during an interview with the BBC.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump

Many who heard her statement – especially Trump's critics – lashed out at the actress on social media, so in a new interview with “Access Hollywood,” Kidman took the time to clear the air.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution. It’s that simple,” she said when pressed about the matter. “I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

>> Watch the clip here