New Year's twins born 10 minutes apart in different years

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
PHOENIX —
Twin boys in Arizona were born 10 minutes apart and in different years.
When Holly Shay went into labor on New Year’s Eve, she and her husband, Brandon, never thought they would welcome the last baby of 2016 and the first baby of 2017 at Banner Hospital in Phoenix.
Sawyer Shay was born at 11:51 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, and his brother, Everett, followed just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2017.
“At 11:51 [p.m.], Sawyer joined us,” Brandon Shay told KPHO. “And Everett was a little more stubborn, so Everett Jackson Shay wasn’t born until 12:01 [a.m.]”
The twins were born without medical intervention.
“They are going to be amazing. They have already left their mark on this world,” Brandon Shay said.
