New Year's twins born 10 minutes apart in different years

In a Jan. 1, 2017 photo, Brandon Shay, and his wife Holly of Glendale, Ariz., hold their newborn twins at at Banner Hospital in Glendale. The couple welcomed their first son, Sawyer, right, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday. Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight on Sunday. (Nick Oza/The Arizona Republic via AP)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Twin boys in Arizona were born 10 minutes apart and in different years.

When Holly Shay went into labor on New Year’s Eve, she and her husband, Brandon, never thought they would welcome the last baby of 2016 and the first baby of 2017 at Banner Hospital in Phoenix.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Sawyer Shay was born at 11:51 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, and his brother, Everett, followed just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2017.

“At 11:51 [p.m.], Sawyer joined us,” Brandon Shay told KPHO. “And Everett was a little more stubborn, so Everett Jackson Shay wasn’t born until 12:01 [a.m.]”

>> Read more trending stories

The twins were born without medical intervention.

“They are going to be amazing. They have already left their mark on this world,” Brandon Shay said.

Read more here.

>> Watch the news report here