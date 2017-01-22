Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 | Posted: 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CINCINNATI —
A heartfelt letter left on the door of a Muslim man's Ohio home after President Donald Trump's inauguration is going viral.
According to WCPO, Abubaker Amri, who immigrated to the United States from Libya nearly 40 years ago, was concerned about some of Trump's comments on the campaign trail. But on Friday, a surprising letter note from his neighbors in Cincinnati lifted his spirits.
"Dear Neighbors," the note read. "Today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything – please knock on our door."
Amri's niece, Hend Amry, shared a photo of the letter on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. Her post was retweeted more than 140,000 times and "liked" more than 415,000 times by Sunday morning.
After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio.
">January 21, 2017
pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017
After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty)
After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"There's no way I could express my feelings when I got that note," Amri told WCPO, calling it "the best, best, best experience."
