Severe storms to move across Central Florida today with a possible isolated tornado

Updated: 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 | Posted: 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017

Muslim man receives heartwarming note from neighbors after Trump's inauguration

Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump
Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CINCINNATI —

A heartfelt letter left on the door of a Muslim man's Ohio home after President Donald Trump's inauguration is going viral.

According to WCPO, Abubaker Amri, who immigrated to the United States from Libya nearly 40 years ago, was concerned about some of Trump's comments on the campaign trail. But on Friday, a surprising letter note from his neighbors in Cincinnati lifted his spirits.

"Dear Neighbors," the note read. "Today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything – please knock on our door."

Amri's niece, Hend Amry, shared a photo of the letter on Twitter, where it quickly went viral. Her post was retweeted more than 140,000 times and "liked" more than 415,000 times by Sunday morning.

">January 21, 2017

"There's no way I could express my feelings when I got that note," Amri told WCPO, calling it "the best, best, best experience."

Read more here.

 
 

