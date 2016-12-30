Mother manatee, calf rescued from creek in Florida

By WFTV

A mother manatee and her calf were rescued from Crane Creek in Melbourne on Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

>> Read more trending stories

Officers said the mother manatee was severely stressed from the cold water and the calf had some minor injuries.

FWC said when manatees experience prolonged exposure to water temperatures below 68 degrees, they can develop cold stress syndrome, which can be fatal.

The manatees were transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.