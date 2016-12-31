Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Clemson beats Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl 31-0

    Posted: 8:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

    Mother dies holding child live on Facebook

    View Larger
    keiana herndon
    Keiana Herndon died while holding her son during a Facebook Live video on Wednesday. (Photo: Shamone Holliman/GoFundMe)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Jared Leone

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CAMDEN, Ark. —

    A mother died live on Facebook while holding her 1-year-old son, the woman’s aunt said.

    Barbara Johnson watched her 26-year-old niece Keiana Herndon holding her son Rylee and talking about going to college on the Facebook Live video on Wednesday, according to KATV.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Moments later, Herndon starts whipping her face and shaking her head before falling backward. The video ends with her friends finding her on the floor and calling 911. The video has been removed.

    “Never knew that was going to be the last breath she would take, on social media live,” Johnson told KATV.

    Herndon’s mother, Mary Morgan, said her daughter suffered from a thyroid condition.

    “The thyroid messes with everything and it triggered her heart,” Morgan told KATV. “It’s a tragedy, I know that much, and I know one thing, I would love to have my baby back with me.”

     The family started a GoFundMe page.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     