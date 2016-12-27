Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Mother of child on board a missing plane speaks out on social media

Cessna-182 aircraft
An 8-year-old boy, his father, and his father's girlfriend reportedly went missing when the  Cessna-182 aircraft they were on, similar to the one pictured, dissappeared about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. (Alan Wilson / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0))

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A mother has reacted on social media in light of a Jacksonville-area plane's disappearance which her son was on.

On Facebook, mother Tabitha Starling wrote, "Please pray for my baby. He is missing and his dad and girlfriend also."

The 8-year-old boy, Hunter Starling, and his father, David Starling, were on board when their Jacksonville, Florida, aircraft was reported missing Tuesday in Tennessee. David Starling's girlfriend, Kim Smith, was also on the aircraft before it went missing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it issued an alert notice Monday night advising public safety agencies and the U.S. National Park Service that the Cessna-182 aircraft was about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. The flight started at an airport in the Jacksonville, Florida, and was headed to Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, FAA said. The plane is registered to David Starling, according to the FAA registry.

The National Park Service confirmed its search for the missing plane in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The FAA issued the search alert when a concerned family member notified the agency that the flight didn't arrive as expected. 

The National Park Service released a statement saying the single-engine plane probably went down somewhere in the ridges southwest of Mount LeConte Lodge on Dec. 26.

Civil Air patrol conducted an aerial search Monday, but had no success.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center was able to use information from McGhee Tyson Airport tower radar and the plane’s emergency locator transmitter to determine a specific area where the plane is most likely located, the National Park Service said in the statement.  

The AFRCC has reported that the plane was in conversations with air traffic controllers at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, but there is no additional information on these conversations yet. Information on passengers on board has not been confirmed.

Smith's friends said they are planning a prayer event Tuesday night at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 