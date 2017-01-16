More than 80 whales found dead off Florida coast

By Palm Beach Post

Wildlife officials are working to save false killer whales stranded in the area of Everglades National Park.

NOAA Fisheries said that 95 of the whales were reported stranded off Hog Key on Saturday afternoon.

The agency tweeted Saturday, saying that 81 of those whales are dead, one has been seen alive and 13 are unaccounted for. NOAA and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission have asked for boaters and aircraft to stay away from the area.

False killer whales are named as such because of their resemblance to orcas. They are members of the dolphin family and range in size from 15 feet to 20 feet. In adulthood, false killer whales can weigh approximately 1,500 pounds.

The whales have a small conical head without a beak. Their dorsal fin is tall and their flippers (pectoral fins) have a distinctive hump or bulge in the middle of the front edge. False killer whales have dark coloration except for some lighter patches near the throat and middle chest.

