Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

BREAKING: OPD; Markeith Loyd captured ALIVE

    Updated: 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Monica Crowley passes on Trump White House post amid plagiarism allegations

    Related

    View Larger
    Book sales suspended for Trump aide accused of plagiarism photo
    This Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows Monica Crowley in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

    President-elect Donald Trump headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Douglas Barclay

    Rare.us

    WASHINGTON —

    Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration as previously believed, The Washington Times reported Monday.

    “After much reflection, I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley said in a statement to the Times.

    >> Read more trending stories

    “I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team, and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

    Earlier in the month, CNN and other media outlets reported that passages from Crowley’s 2012 book, “What the (Bleep) Just Happened,” and 2000 dissertation had been plagiarized from other authors' works.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     