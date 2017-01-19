Gloria Williams, the suspect in the kidnapping of a newborn 18 years ago from a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital leaves the courtroom Wednesday, Jan. 18. 2017, in Jacksonville. Her arrest came after DNA tests helped authorities identify the woman who had been living with Williams in Walterboro, S.C., as Kamiyah Mobley. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

The biological mother of the teen kidnapped from her hospital room in Florida 18 years ago took to social media to thank friends and share her struggles after learning that her daughter still wants her accused kidnapper in her life.

Shanara Mobley thanked those who have supported her through this journey in a Facebook post. She said she has been confused and depressed since investigators announced on Friday that they had found Kamiyah Mobley, who has been going by the name Alexis Manigo, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

"The tears won't stop," Shanara Mobley said in the post. "I see my baby girl wanting this lady in her life and not me."

Many people responded to the post with support for Shanara Mobley. She said she "stopped everything" after finding out that her daughter had been found.

"Kamiyah, if you see this, know you are your mother's child," she wrote. "Your whole character is me, and you can never get rid of that. Love you, baby girl."

According to an arrest report for 51-year-old Gloria Williams, the woman suspected of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley, the younger Mobley knew that she had been abducted more than a year ago and told at least one friend.

The warrant, which was released after Williams was extradited to Jacksonville on Tuesday, detailed the tips that led to the discovery of Kamiyah Mobley.

Williams appeared in court Tuesday. Her next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.