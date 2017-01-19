Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
First lady Michelle Obama posted a romantic photo of her and President Barack Obama gazing out over the lawn toward the Washington Monument from a White House balcony as the first couple prepare to leave the house they’ve called home for the past eight years.
The picture on Twitter shows the Obamas from the back with their arms around each other and their heads bent close.
“Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime,” FLOTUS tweeted. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Before that post, Obama posted a short video of taking the Obama dogs, Sunny and Bo, on a final walk through the White House.
“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” she tweeted.
She started the last walk in the Cross Hall, then, with a dog on each side, strolled through the South Portico on the first floor, the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room, and Red Room.
The Obamas aren’t moving far from the White House. They’ve bought a house nearby so their daughter Sasha can finish high school.
