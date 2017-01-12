Michael's craft store recalls salt rock lamps

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael's craft stores is recalling a popular holiday gift.

The company, along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced that it is recalling the Lumiere Salt Rock Lamps.

The store sold about 80,000 between July and November for between $15 and $30, the CPSC reported.

The lamps' dimmer switches and/or plugs can overheat and possibly catch fire or a shock hazard.

Consumers are being asked to either call Michaels at 1-800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, Monday through Friday, or go to michaels.com and click on product recalls for more information.

They can also return them to Michael's for a full refund.

The recall involves three styles, all sold in black boxes with Lumiere and a photo of the lamp on it.

The specific styles include: