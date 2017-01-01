Memphis hosts Homeless New Year's Day party

By Fox13Memphis.com

The inaugural Homeless New Year’s Day Party was held Saturday in Memphis.

>> Read more trending stories

Organizers of the event said it’s the community’s responsibility to support the homeless.

According to the Memphis Union Mission, there are nearly 2,000 homeless people in Memphis on any given day.

The event was held by He’s My Brother, a non-profit organization who partnered with Brinson’s Downtown Chicken Lounge to host the day party for those in need.

More than 200 people attended the party.

Those who attended were treated to free barber services, manicures and music performances.

The organization also donated more than 500 pounds of clothing and toiletries.

The group has plans to host the event next year.