Posted: 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Mass. mayor wants to grow pot in city's abandoned mills

Marijuana
Uriel Sinai/Getty Images
 A worker touches plants at a cannabis greenhouse at the growing facility.

By Fox25Boston.com

HOLYOKE —

The mayor of Holyoke wants to make the city a hub for recreational marijuana and start growing pot in its old abandoned mills.

According to the Boston Globe, 27-year-old Mayor Alex Morse has a plan for the city's old factories. Morse says marijuana growers need massive amounts of space, low cost electricity and water, and access to transportation. Morse says there's one and a half million square feet of vacant mill space in downtown Holyoke.

In a City Hall interview, Morse said Holyoke needed "to capitalize on this industry in that it will create jobs, expand our tax base, increase revenue for our community." 

The proposal comes as towns and cities across the state consider whether to welcome pot shops and growing facilities.

 
 

