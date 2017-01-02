Mariah Carey's team says New Year's Eve performance was sabotaged

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:48 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Who's to blame for Mariah Carey's botched "New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance? Not the singer, her team says.
"She was not winging this moment and took it very seriously. A shame that production set her up to fail," representative Nicole Perna told Billboard on Sunday.
>> Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media
Carey seemed to give up on her performance Saturday night, claiming she was experiencing technical difficulties.
“We’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is,” she said during the show. “I’m going to say let the audience sing, OK? We didn’t have a sound check, but it’s New Year’s, baby. That’s OK, you guys.”
Perna – who told Billboard that Carey rehearsed for three hours the night before the performance and again on New Year's Eve – said Carey told the production team before the show that her earpiece wasn't working.
"They told her it would be fine once she was on stage," Perna told Billboard. "However, that was not the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live."
>> Mariah Carey takes to Twitter after botched New Year's Eve performance
According to Billboard, a production source disagreed, saying Carey "chose not to" rehearse and used a stand-in for her on-site New Year's Eve rehearsal. There were no technical issues, the source said.
Dick Clark Productions denied the sabotage claims in a statement Sunday.
>> Mariah Carey staffers ask what time the ball drops on New Year’s Eve
"To suggest that DCP ... would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd," the statement said, according to Variety.
"In very rare instances, there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television; however, an initial investigation has indicated that (Dick Clark Productions) had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}