Man battling cancer robbed at knifepoint inside his apartment

By WPXI.com

A Pennsylvania man battling lung cancer was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning inside his apartment.



Dale Cianflone said that he wishes he never would have opened his front door when he heard a loud knock.



"I proceeded to get up, went to the door, opened the door and boom, they come flying in,” he said.

Police said two men forced their way into Cianflone’s apartment, threw him down and threatened to kill him if he refused to hand over his money and medications.



Authorities said that the men made off with nearly 200 morphine, OxyContin and Xanax pills -- medications Cianflone needs to fight off his chronic cancer pain every day.



"I'm upset, sad, scared (and) violated. I don't think my kids can come here anymore,” he said.



Cianflone said he can't begin to understand how someone could take advantage of someone dying from cancer. He said he feels like he was targeted, but Cianflone said that he believes in karma.



“If you're out there, I’m going to let you know one thing: You're going to get caught. I'll catch you,” he said.



As of Friday night, Uniontown police had no one in custody in connection with the robbery.