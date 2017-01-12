By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

A wedding in Florida described as beautiful went downhill quickly after the reception began, and now the maid of honor faces several charges.

Amanda Willis, 20, of Port Charlotte, Florida, began drinking alcohol at the reception and wound up almost backing over the best man with his own car, according to WBBH-TV.

Jennifer Butler, the new bride, told WBBH that Willis became obviously intoxicated within 20-30 minutes of the reception. One guest, Robert Templeton, said she drank nearly a whole bottle of Fireball whisky.

At one point, Willis asked people for their keys, then grabbed the best man's keys out of his pocket, according to Templeton. She got in the car, reversed and nearly ran over the best man.

"She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car," Templeton said.

Wedding guests managed to pull Willis out of the car.

Butler said Willis went back inside and "grabbed the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it."

Later, according to Templeton, Willis became violent when she "came up and cracked (Templeton) upside the face."

Guests called the police, who responded at the scene.

Deputies said Willis said she was having an asthma attack, so they took her to a hospital, where they said Willis exposed herself, assaulted two medics and kicked over a bed pan.

"It was insane. Absolutely insane," Jena Templeton said.

Willis faces charges of larceny, battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation.

Templeton said Butler's decision to designate Willis as maid of honor was "a bad decision."

