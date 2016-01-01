Caption:CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A shopper carries a purchase from Macy's along the Magnificent Mile shopping district on August 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Macys reported lower than-expected second quarter sales today and cut their profit outlook for the year. Some analysts fear the disappointed news will reverberate throughout the retail sector because Macy's is looked at as a barometer of spending among middle- to upper-income shoppers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can bring out the shopper in some of us, even after the holiday gifts have been opened.

If you still want to get out and about this New Year’s weekend, here’s a list of stores that will be open.

Remember, check with your local store as times can vary by location.

• Best Buy: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 2

• Costco: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s day; regular hours Jan. 2

• Dick's Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2

• Dollar General: Open regular store hours per location

• JC Penney: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; regular hours Jan. 2

• Kohl's: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Jan. 2

• Macy’s: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on New Year’s Day

• Target: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year's Day and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Jan. 2

• Toys "R" Us: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Day; regular hours on Jan. 2

• Walmart: Open regular store hours per location