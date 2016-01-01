Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can bring out the shopper in some of us, even after the holiday gifts have been opened.
If you still want to get out and about this New Year’s weekend, here’s a list of stores that will be open.
Remember, check with your local store as times can vary by location.
• Best Buy: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 2
• Costco: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s day; regular hours Jan. 2
• Dick's Sporting Goods: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Jan. 2
• Dollar General: Open regular store hours per location
• JC Penney: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 8 a.m.-11 p.m.; regular hours Jan. 2
• Kohl's: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Jan. 2
• Macy’s: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on New Year’s Day
• Target: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year's Day and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Jan. 2
• Toys "R" Us: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on New Year's Day; regular hours on Jan. 2
• Walmart: Open regular store hours per location
