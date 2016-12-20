Lowe's store manager seeks owner of man's wedding ring

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Fox25Boston.com
ATTLEBORO, Mass. —
A manager at an Attleboro, Massachusetts, Lowe’s is hoping to return a lost ring to its rightful owner.
Chris Jordan said he noticed the ring shining on the ground in a pile of pine needles this past Friday while working in the outdoor garden department.
The ring, which appears to be a man’s wedding band, was found in an area where Christmas trees had been displayed for several months, but recently sold out.
"I pray to God it makes a whole family happy," Jordan said. "Especially the wife, because I know she’s probably the one like, 'Where did it go and why is it off your finger?'"
Jordan said there is writing on the inside of the ring, and he asks that whoever tries to claim it be able to properly identify what it says.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}