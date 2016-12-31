Live updates on Trump's Florida New Year's Eve party

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

Update 10:25 p.m.: Jose Graterol Designs and Frost Florida provided the decorations and lighting for Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party. In the Mar-a-Lago dining room, white flowers drape from the ceiling and tables are covered with silk white table cloths, white rose bouquets,and candles.

Fashion model and actor Fabio also made an appearance at the party, taking pictures with guests.

Ringing in the new year poppin bottles with models A photo posted by Devin Marie (@dev__marie) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:52pm PST

Update 9:20 p.m.: Sylvester Stallone makes an appearance and takes pictures with a party guests at Mar-a-Lago.

The Expendables. New Years in Palm Beach . @officialslystallone #maralago #palmbeach #florida #newyears #nye #expendables A photo posted by Jim Williams (@jimmywwilliams) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

Happy New Year. Onward. A photo posted by Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:22pm PST

Update 8:35 p.m.: Donald Trump and Melania have arrived to Mar-a-Lago and are headed into the ballroom for dinner.

">January 1, 2017

Update 8:10 p.m.: Guests are now entering the Mar-a-Lago Club for dinner, with lavish decorations on the tables and walls.

An Instagram post shows the center of the dining room that is decorated with magnolia leaves surrounded with lit candles, and one of many beautiful chandeliers hanging above.

#happynewyear #newyear2017 #maralago @realdonaldtrump #palmbeach #entrywaydecor #magnolialeaves #greenery A photo posted by Jose Graterol Designs (@josegrateroldesigns) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:04pm PST

23 for the night with my favorite twins #nye #goodbye2016 A photo posted by Lynn Aronberg (@lynnaronberg) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:08pm PST

Update 7:30 p.m.: Wondering what’s on the menu for Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve dinner?

A photo of a Mar-a-Lago menu from the Trump Transition Pool reveals that guests will be eating like royals with a three-course meal, dessert, and a breakfast buffet to celebrate the new year.

The first course will be “Mr. Trump’s” wedge salad, the second course a wild mushroom and Swiss chard ravioli, and the main course a sliced tenderloin and pan-seared sea bass.

For dessert, the club will serve baked Alaska and a creme anglaise. Later into the night, after midnight, a buffet will be available to guests who want to get an early start on breakfast.

Trump’s guests at his Christmas dinner also ate very well, with a similar three-course meal and a wall covered with desserts.

Original story: Donald Trump is holding an annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago Club tonight in Palm Beach -- a bash he’s been throwing for years drawing many celebrities.

The grand event starts at 7:30 p.m. with cocktails at the Mar-a-Lago’s patio, then dinner inside the club at 8:30 p.m. and dancing until 1 a.m.

Some guests have already arrived and posted to social media about the event, with one post showing a long red carpet running through the entrance of Mar-a-lago.

#newyears #maralagopalmbeach A photo posted by James Greene (@jegphoto) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:22pm PST

Kissing #2016 goodbye at #NewYearsEve with the #PEOTUS wearing #houseofcb #palmbeach A photo posted by Sydney Sadick (@sydneysadick) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:23pm PST

#newyeareve celebration #palmbeach with #presidentelecttrump wearing #moniquelhuillier A photo posted by Amy Kamin (@amykamin) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:26pm PST

E Vamos Para A Festa !!!! #reveillon2017 #maralago A photo posted by Todeschini Gabriel (@aliimajzoub) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:13pm PST

According to the incoming White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, the event is “sold out.” Celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone are expected to arrive, with more than 800 people attending.

One of Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., celebrated his birthday at the club earlier Saturday with his wife and children, posting an Instagram photo of a birthday cake on the beach.

On Saturday, Trump had the media in a frenzy when he did not disclose to the traveling press pool that he was playing a round of golf at his Jupiter golf course.

Every president and president-elect in recent times has traveled with a group of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

The president-elect safely returned to Mar-a-Lago around 3:10 p.m.