Updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 7:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017

Listen to Emma Watson sing as Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Emma Watson looks like Belle
Pascal Le Segretain
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Emma Watson attends the British Fashion Awards at London Coliseum on December 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' official trailer drops

By Carlin Becker

Courtesy of Rare.us

The official Instagram account for the upcoming live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film shared a snippet of Emma Watson, who plays Belle, singing “Something There" – and fans are loving it. 

“Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest,” the caption reads.

>> Listen to the clip here

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest

A video posted by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on


“I’m crying! This is beautiful and I’m so excited!” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Amazing! She sounds great!”

Take a listen and decide for yourself. You can catch the “Harry Potter” star as one of everyone’s favorite Disney princesses when the movie hits theaters on March 17.

 
 

