Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Lifeguard bit by shark off Florida coast

Related

View Larger
Ambulance photo
(Dennis O'Clair/Getty Images)

More News Headlines

More

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. —

A lifeguard was bit by a shark Friday morning at Jensen Beach in Florida, Martin County officials said.

>> Read more trending stories

The Martin County Ocean Rescue lifeguard was paddling when the shark — it is unclear what kind — bit his hand. The lifeguard sustained minor injuries from the bite, officials said.

>> Related: Great white shark returns to Florida waters

Swimming is prohibited at the public beach at Jensen Beach until further notice.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 