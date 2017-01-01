Lewis' memoir sells out after Trump's Twitter tirade

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hours after President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, labeling the Democrat’s Atlanta district as a “crime infested” area that is in “horrible shape,” Lewis’ 1999 memoir sold out on Amazon.
As of Saturday evening, the retailer was temporarily out of stock of Lewis’ 1999 biography, “Walking with the Wind: A Memoir of the Movement.”
Its sales spiked by nearly 106,020 percent, moving the book from the No. 15,918 spot to No. 15 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.
Two of Lewis’ books remained the top two bestsellers through Saturday on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers” list, which includes the retailer’s biggest gainers in sales rank over the past 24 hours.
Lewis' other book -- a three-volume graphic novel titled "March" -- was the No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon as of Saturday night, with sales spiking after Trump's tweet. The book previously ranked No. 1,068 on Amazon.
