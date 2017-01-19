Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Rare.us
Judge Judy Sheindlin did not hide her opinion when TMZ asked her how she feels about President Obama’s recent decision to commute Chelsea Manning’s sentence, she certainly didn’t hide her opinion.
“I’m not going to tell you right now,” Sheindlin said, playing coy at first.
However, it didn’t take long for her to share her thoughts on the matter.
“I didn’t think it was a wise judgment,” Sheindlin said before getting into her car.
The reporter tried to pry a little more information out of the TV personality, who is known for her no-nonsense approach to presiding over cases, but she wasn’t having it, promptly telling him, “Goodnight,” she told him.
