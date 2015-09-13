Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 | Posted: 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Josh Groban couldn’t help but tease Mariah Carey after her disaster of a performance on New Year’s Eve.
After Carey seemed to give up on her "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance Saturday night, claiming she was experiencing technical difficulties, Groban sent out a tweet teasing the singer.
>> Mariah Carey's team says New Year's Eve performance was sabotaged
“Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs, an angel loses its wings,” Groban joked in the since-deleted tweet, according to People.
Shortly after he deleted the tweet, Groban explained his actions to fans on Twitter.
>> Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media
“Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended,” Groban wrote. “Not out to diss artists.”
">January 1, 2017
Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists.— josh groban (@joshgroban)January 1, 2017
Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists.— josh groban (@joshgroban)
Carey didn’t let the flub keep her down, however. On Sunday, she tweeted in response to all of the buzzing about her show.
>> Mariah Carey takes to Twitter after botched New Year's Eve performance
"[Expletive] happens," she wrote. "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
