Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 5:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
During a surprise event Thursday, President Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.
Obama went a step further by awarding the honor with distinction, an honor that has only been bestowed upon Pope John Paul II, former President Ronald Reagan and former Secretary of State Colin Powell over the last three presidencies.
Biden, who didn't expect to receive the honor, turned away from cameras and a crowd after Obama's announcement. He dabbed his eyes with tissue and shook his head in disbelief.
Obama, who referred to Biden as his "brother," called Biden "the best vice president America has ever had" and "a lion of American history."
Biden fought back tears before thanking Obama.
">January 12, 2017
BREAKING: Obama awards Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/mGxk27Mmq4https://t.co/6UCH1WxmKx— CNN (@CNN)https://t.co/mGxk27Mmq4https://t.co/6UCH1WxmKx— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
BREAKING: Obama awards Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom
"This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it's a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit," Biden said to Obama. "I don't deserve this, but I know it came from the president's heart ... Mr. President, you have creeped into our heart -- you and your whole family -- and you occupy it."
">January 12, 2017
An emotional Biden to Obama: "I'm indebted to you, I'm indebtetd to your friendship, I'm indebted to your family."https://t.co/XY9ZffHp2P— CNN (@CNN)https://t.co/XY9ZffHp2P— CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2017
An emotional Biden to Obama: “I’m indebted to you, I’m indebted to your friendship, I’m indebted to your family.”
"Mr. President, I'm indebted to you. I'm indebted to your friendship. I'm indebted to your family," Biden said. "You know as long as there in breath in me, I will be there for you, my whole family will be there for you, and I know it's reciprocal. And I want to thank you so very, very much, all of you."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}