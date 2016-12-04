Jimmy Carter only ex-president to commit to Trump inaugural

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:57 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Greg Bluestein
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It wasn’t much of a shock when former President Jimmy Carter told his Sunday school class he’d attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. What’s more surprising is that he’s the only ex-president to so far RSVP for the Jan. 20 bash.
Politico reported that former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have not yet decided whether to attend. And a spokesman for George H.W. Bush, who like Carter is also 92, has said he won’t attend because of his ailing health.
President Barack Obama is also likely to attend – the outgoing president has hosted his successor on every inauguration day for more than a century – though there’s no official confirmation yet. A refusal would defy his promise to work with Trump during the transition.
It’s a dicier proposition for the other ex-presidents. Trump repeatedly mocked Jeb Bush during the GOP primary, casting him as a low-energy tool of the establishment. Bush ’41 and Bush ’43 both refused to endorse Trump in the general election, and Barbara Bush and Jeb Bush openly opposed him.
And Trump ran a highly personal campaign against Hillary Clinton, invoking scandals from former President Bill Clinton’s past in the final stretch of the campaign – and vowing to sic a special prosecutor on the former secretary of state to probe her use of a private email server.
Carter showed little affinity for either candidate in the final stretch of the race. He supported Hillary Clinton – “everybody knows that I’m a Democrat and I’ll be voting Democratic,” he said – but he did little to actively campaign for her. And he noted she was “quite unpopular” in one August interview.
As for Carter’s stance on Trump, the Georgia Democrat said during a speech before the British House of Lords before Trump locked up the GOP nomination that the New York businessman might not be the worst Republican in the field.
“The reason is, Trump has proven already he’s completely malleable,” Carter said then. “I don’t think he has any fixed (positions) he’d go the White House and fight for. On the other hand, Ted Cruz is not malleable. He has far right wing policies he’d pursue if he became president.”
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}