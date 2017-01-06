Indiana couple weds in hospital so bride’s mom could attend

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:19 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AVON, Ind. —
An Indiana woman, realizing that her cancer-stricken mother could not attend her wedding, brought the ceremony to mom.
Cheryl Owens is fighting stage 4 kidney cancer, and the cancer has moved into her lungs, WXIN reported.
Kristin Owens originally planned to be married on Feb. 4, but she and her fiancé Brian Powers wanted Cheryl to attend. As Cheryl’s condition worsened, the couple decided to get married sooner.
Kristin dropped her wedding dress off for alterations on Sunday, and it was ready by Tuesday, WXIN reported. The couple called the hospital in Avon and asked to hold their ceremony there; the staff had made all the arrangements within a few hours, WXIN reported.
Kristin and Brian Powers were married Tuesday evening in the intensive care unit at the hospital. One nurse sang “Amazing Grace,” WXIN reported.
“She is a special lady and has been waiting for this day since I was 5,” Kristin told WXIN.
Cheryl Owens’ birthday is Saturday. The new bride says she wants everyone to know that her mom is absolutely awesome, and that they appreciate all prayers.
