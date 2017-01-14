High school math homework contains inappropriate questions

By Bob D'Angelo

Officials at a Pennsylvania high school have apologized after students received sexually inappropriate questions for a homework assignment, including subjects about sexual assault and prostitution.

KYW reported that a math equation given to students at Pennridge High School in Perkasie follows up with a multiple choice statement: "Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing."

After doing the math, the answer choices were boyfriend, brother or father, KYW reported.

The next question also references Angelou, with the statement that "Trying to work as a single mother, she worked as a pimp, prostitute and ___."

Students then had to work out the equation and fill in the blank either with bookie, drug dealer or nightclub dancer, KYW reported.

Pennridge School District officials said in a statement that the assignment was “downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources.

"It is not part of our approved curriculum."

The district apologized for the question and said they have taken steps to make sure that never happens again, KYW reported.