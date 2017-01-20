Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

American History Live

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

Updated: 3:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 2:57 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Here’s how to watch the inaugural balls on TV, online and live-streamed

View Larger
The Inauguration of Donald Trump
Evan Vucci
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The business part of inauguration is over, and not long after the parade ends, the balls will begin in Washington D.C.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be attending three balls to celebrate the inauguration, according to organizers. Two of the balls will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The Trumps will attend the Armed Services Ball to be held at the National Building Museum.  

Here’s how to watch:

The major networks will have specials on Friday night that will include coverage of the balls.

Cable networks CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC and others will also be covering the balls, as will Telemundo.

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post, C-SPAN and Bloomberg Politics, have partnered with YouTube to stream the day’s events.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 