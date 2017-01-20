Harambe’s grandmother euthanized at age 49

Follow us on

Donald J Trump takes oath of office today as the 45th President of the United States

    Posted: 3:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI —

    The grandmother of the internet-famous gorilla Harambe was euthanized after years of failing health, Zoo Miami announced Wednesday.

    Josephine died Wednesday afternoon after her quality of life declined, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

    "This morning, when Josephine could hardly move, even to reach for her favorite treat, the staff knew the right thing to do,” the zoo said. “They made the very difficult decision to humanely euthanize her."

    Josephine, 49, was born in the wild in 1967 and arrived at Miami’s zoo in March, 1983.

    She gave birth to a male gorilla named Moja in 1984. He was later moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, where he fathered several gorillas including Harambe, USA Today reported.

    Harambe was the 17-year-old gorilla shot by a zookeeper at the Cincinnati Zoo in May, CNN reported. The gorilla had picked up and dragged a boy who fell into his enclosure. Harambe's death went viral on social media, with #RIPHarambe becoming a popular meme.

    The gorilla became an internet sensation as people shared memes lamenting his demise. 

    It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, “Josephine.”  


