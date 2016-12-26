Follow us on

Posted: 6:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber, police say

A gun store owner shot and killed a man attempting to rob his store Monday morning, according to police. (Photo: Ross Cavitt/Twitter)

By Ross Cavitt

WSB-TV

COBB COUNTY, Ga. —

A gun store owner shot and killed a man attempting to rob his store Monday morning, according to police.

The owner of Dixie Gun and Pawn in Cobb County was preparing to open the store when two men with ski masks and guns came in, police said. Police said the owner pulled out his gun and fired, hitting one of the gunmen.

The second gunman took off into a nearby Mableton neighborhood, according to police. Police are still searching for that man, and they believe he is armed.


 
 

