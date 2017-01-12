Good Samaritan kills man who shot, beat officer

Emergency personnel gather at the scene where an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was shot, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the scene of a rollover accident on Interstate 10 near Tonopah, Ariz. An Arizona state trooper stopped to help at a car wreck along the remote highway Thursday when he was shot and wounded in an ambush by a man who was bashing the officer's head against the pavement until a passing driver shot him to death, authorities said. The trooper suffered a severe wound to his shoulder and upper chest but he is expected to recover at a hospital. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A passing driver stopped to aid an Arizona state trooper who was shot and being beaten by a man alongside a remote part of the highway by gunning down the officer’s assailant.

Trooper Edward Andersson was responding to a report of gunfire when he came upon a wreck that had ejected and killed a woman. While Andersson was placing road flares at the scene a man opened fire hitting the 27-year veteran of the Department of Public Safety in the right shoulder and chest early Thursday morning.

The man then started beating the trooper, slamming his head against the pavement when a passing driver came over and asked the trooper if he needed help. When the trooper said yes, the man then walked back to his car and returned with a gun. The man told the suspect to stop, when he didn’t he shot and killed him.

"My trooper would not be alive without his assistance," Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead said.

Investigators believe the man who shot Andersson was also involved in the accident.

The state has a “defense of the third person” law that allows use of deadly force. Prosecutors have not said if they will review the shooting by the driver.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.