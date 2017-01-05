By Nicole Moschella

A GoFundMe page set up for the victim of a brutal attack on Facebook Live has already raised more than $135,000.

According to Mediaite, “Razor” Sheldon started the GoFundMe page to provide some relief to the victim and his family. In the days since the attack, four black suspects have been arrested and charged with two hate crimes – one because the victim has a disability and one because he is white – as well as battery and kidnapping after they reportedly assaulted the man on social media.

“For those of you that have seen the horrific torture and trauma recently inflicted on a young man in Chicago, it is not something you will soon forget,” Sheldon wrote. “Let’s prove to him that there is far more good in this world than the evil he recently endured.”

The original goal was $10,000, but that has already been surpassed. Strangers have raised $135,000 and counting since the start of the campaign.

Sheldon was overjoyed by the kindness and has posted several thank-you messages to the donors.

“I never imagined we’d be where we are today with more than $60,000 from over 2,000 people not a day and a half later … and still climbing! That’s heartwarming, and reaffirms the fact there are many, many good folks out there in our local and global communities that care and want to help others,” he wrote.