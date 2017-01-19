Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Accused cop killer vows to defend self in obscenity-laced rant, telling judge 'F*** YOU!'

    Updated: 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 4:33 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Get 'free cruise' robocalls? You could score $500 per call in class-action settlement

    Related

    View Larger
    Cruise ship photo
    Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus
    Cruise ship (stock photo)

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Did you fend off robocalls promising a "free cruise" back in 2011? You could end up pocketing $500 per call. 

    According to NBC News, Caribbean Cruise Line, Vacation Ownership Marketing Tours and The Berkeley Group will pay as much as $76 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the companies of making illegal robocalls in 2011 and 2012. Those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the class-action suit claimed.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Not sure whether you're eligible to receive the $500-per-call payout? Check this database to see if your number is on the list. You also may be able to collect the money if you can find one of these numbers in your telephone records or have caller ID, recordings or screenshots proving that you were called.

    You must file a claim here before Feb. 1 to be considered.

    Learn more about the settlement here.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     