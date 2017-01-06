Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

5 dead, 8 wounded after man pulls gun from checked luggage at Fort Lauderdale airport

Updated: 8:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Georgia snow tubing park closed due to -- snow

Snow Mountain
(Steven Bridges via Stone Mountain Park Facebook page)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Tyler Estep and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA —

Snow Mountain, a popular desitination for tubing, building snowmen and "snowball shooting"  in Atlanta will be closed Saturday -- because of snow.

>> Read more trending stories 

The park, which features man-made snow, is located just outside Atlanta in Stone Mountain Park. The winter wonderland exists thanks to a snow-making machine that generates roughly 360 tons of snow daily. 

And yes, the folks at Stone Mountain Park, which creates the winter wonderland full of fake white stuff each year, realize how ridiculous that sounds. They admitted as much when posting the news on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

Snow Mountain will be closed tomorrow, Jan 7, due to snow. Yes, we are aware of the irony.

Posted by Stone Mountain Park on Friday, January 6, 2017

The storm moving into metro Atlanta is expected to dump as much as 5 inches of snow onto parts of the region Friday night and into Saturday. 

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 