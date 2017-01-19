Gator leaps into airboat, terrifies Florida tourists

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 4:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Scott Andera and Palm Beach Post
Just a day after a massive gator’s casual stroll took the Internet by storm, Florida tourists got the thrill of a lifetime, and it was caught on Facebook Live.
Tylor and Emerald Hindery took an airboat ride Tuesday during a vacation in Daytona Beach when an alligator decided to become a video star. As the airboat floated near a riverbank to watch the gator, Tylor Hindery began livestreaming the scene on Facebook.
In the video, the tour guide can be heard saying that he’d have to push away soon, then asking Tylor Hindery, “You can reach out and slap him, can’t you?”
A couple of seconds after the tour guide asks Hindery if he is nervous, the gator suddenly leaps off the bank and onto the boat, sparking screams and a massive commotion.
“We couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Emerald Hindery told the Orlando Sentinel. “Everyone was scrambling around and trying to get to the back.”
Tylor Hindery struggled to steady his phone to get a better shot, eventually realizing that the gator just wanted to get out of the boat. After getting stuck in the railing briefly, the reptile returned to the water, leaving everyone frightened, but uninjured.
>>Photos: 25 ways Florida could kill you
“My sister was watching it live and she said that she thought she was watching the end,” Tylor Hindery laughingly told KY3.com, before adding that the couple is planning additional trips to Florida, when they might see something like a python fighting an alligator in a swamp.
The original video can be found here (WARNING - STRONG LANGUAGE)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}