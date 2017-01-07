Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
By Daniel Scapusio
Palm Beach Post
Reaction on social media about the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been one of shock, horror and dismay.
People who were at the airport Friday -- just before the shooting began or just moments after the bloodshed ended -- are also sharing stories of close calls, near-misses and how the violence hit too close to home.
I was at the Ft. Lauderdale airport this morning, my plane left less than an hour before the shooting.... Yikes! I was at the Ft. Lauderdale airport this morning, my plane left less than an hour before the shooting.... Yikes!
I was in Fort Lauderdale airport hours before the shooting and I can't belive the tragedies we are going through.... https://t.co/inqh8oz8AI I was in Fort Lauderdale airport hours before the shooting and I can't belive the tragedies we are going through....
I was in Fort Lauderdale airport hours before the shooting and I can't belive the tragedies we are going through....
I'm safe now. I just got back from the fort lauderdale airport after waiting 13 hours because of the shooting. I thought I was going to die. I'm safe now. I just got back from the fort lauderdale airport after waiting 13 hours because of the shooting. I thought I was going to die.
Horrific scenes at #fortlauderdaleairport today. I was on heading for a flight and just outside airport as shooting took place inside https://t.co/KMzoOhvk4J Horrific scenes at
