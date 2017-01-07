Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: On social media, people reflect on the close call they had

fort lauderdale airport
Hundreds of travelers, many of whom had flights cancelled Friday, attempt to board planes at Terminal 4 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Saturday morning. (Photo: Damon Higgins/The Palm Beach Post)

Related

Fort Lauderdale airport shooter charged, could face death penalty
Deputies confronted Fort Lauderdale airport shooter within 70-80 seconds
Victim of Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting: 'Greatest person you could know'

More News Headlines

More

By Daniel Scapusio

Palm Beach Post

Reaction on social media about the deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been one of shock, horror and dismay.

>> Read more trending stories

People who were at the airport Friday -- just before the shooting began or just moments after the bloodshed ended -- are also sharing stories of close calls, near-misses and how the violence hit too close to home.

">January 6, 2017

">January 7, 2017

">January 7, 2017

">January 7, 2017

">January 6, 2017

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 