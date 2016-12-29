Former NFL player Keion Carpenter dies at 39

Atlanta Falcons safety Keion Carpenter warms up before play against the Philadelphia Eagles during a Monday Night Football game on ABC September 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com

Former NFL player Keion Carpenter died Thursday at the age of 39, according to a family spokesperson.

>> Read more trending stories

Carpenter, who made his NFL debut with the Buffalo Bills in 1999, played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2002 to 2005. He had 14 interceptions in six NFL seasons.

According to the Bills' official website, Carpenter collapsed and suffered a brain aneurysm while he was running. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but fell into a coma. It happened while Carpenter was on vacation with his family.

Former Bills S Keion Carpenter has died at 39.



We're sad to learn of his passing + send our thoughts to his family. https://t.co/GsdAdrugQypic.twitter.com/XmxMcIwaFV — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 29, 2016

Carpenter, a Baltimore native, played college football at Virginia Tech.

"He had a heart of gold," former Hokies head coach Frank Beamer said. "His work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit."

Remembering a wonderful man



Offering our condolences to the family, friends & teammates of Keion Carpenter, who left us way too soon. pic.twitter.com/w1zHSmT9zs — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

The Carpenter House was a nonprofit organization that helped underprivileged families find homes.