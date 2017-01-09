Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:57 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 10:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. —
The Clay County Sheriff's Office in Florida is currently investigating how a jail inmate allegedly used another inmate’s name and bond paperwork to get out of jail.
Jessica Davis is bonded out of the Clay County Jail after a simple battery arrest Sunday.
Jessica Arnott is back in jail after allegedly pretending to be Davis and get out.
“I don’t know how she did it,” Davis said. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of anything like this happening.”
Davis posted $752 bond Monday. Arnott did not, and isn’t supposed to be out after a November arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The sheriff’s office said Arnott signed Davis’ release paperwork using Davis’ name. She also dressed as Davis.
“She had on my jeans, boots, even down to my bra,” Davis said.
Davis’ mother, Mary Jo Purvis, went to the jail to pick up her daughter Monday, thinking she had bonded out.
“They checked the computer and it said she left,” Purvis said.
Purvis said had been worried and had driven around Green Cove Springs, noticed the familiar clothing and stopped Arnott. Purvis said she even gave her a ride before eventually calling the police.
“She [Arnott] said the jail people gave her [Arnott] clothes. She said the jail people gave them to [Arnott].” Purvis said, “I said 'What did you do to my daughter?' [Arnott] said [Davis] was in the hospital."
But Davis was still in jail, and Arnott is back there after spending 90 minutes on the outside.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office tells Action News Jax they are investigating how this happened, and expect additional charges for Arnott and possible discipline for the jail staff responsible.
The Davis family says they are also pressing charges against Arnott.
