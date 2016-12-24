Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:22 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Ashley McBride
Palm Beach Post
A Broward County man is in jail after writing on Facebook that he sees “a good use” for his guns now that Donald Trump has been elected president, investigators said.
Court documents say the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday alerted the Secret Service to the threats made by Kevin K. Krohn, 59, which they say violated federal law. Krohn, a Pembroke Pines resident, commented on a thread about Trump visiting his Mar-A-Lago mansion in Palm Beach during the winter holidays.
One of Krohn’s comments read, “I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now,” with an image of Trump.
Another read, “The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long,” accompanying a picture of a man holding a sniper rifle.
When another person asked what Krohn meant, he replied, “Keep yer eyes open!”
Secret Service agents, along with members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, went to Krohn’s residence that he shared with his girlfriend in southwest Broward County. A search of Krohn’s home turned up his laptop, which was opened to a recent story about Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, being harassed.
When they confronted him, Krohn claimed he was expressing his First Amendment rights. Authorities arrested him for making deadly threats against the president-elect, a federal offense.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}