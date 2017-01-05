By Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

A Florida man accused of using a cellphone to record under a woman's dress told police officers who arrested him, "I do this every Sunday," authorities said.

Andres Marcelo Jurado, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a woman reported a man bumping into her from behind as she was walking near Miami Beach, The Miami Herald reported.

When the woman realized that the man appeared to be following her, she stopped walking and felt him grab her behind as he ran into her, according to The Herald.

She saw that he was holding a cellphone which was recording video.

Jurado, whom The Herald identified as an income tax preparer, is in the Miami-Dade County Jail, charged with video voyeurism.

