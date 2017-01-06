Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:08 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 9:08 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Stephanie Brown and wokv.com
Jacksonville, FL —
Florida Governor Rick Scott is vowing every available resource to make sure you’re safe.
This comes after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport left at least five people dead and eight others hurt. Scott called the attack “a senseless act of evil."
“We cannot and will not tolerate this type of violence in Florida. We will not stand for this and the person responsible will be brought to justice to the absolute fullest extent of the law. When you hurt one of us – you hurt all of us,” Scott said.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody and the FBI is also involved in the investigation. At this time, the motive for the shooting is not clear.
Scott says he put the Florida National Guard on notice, in case their assistance was needed. He has also reached out to airports and sheriffs across the state to offer any help needed.
On the federal level, Scott says he reached out to and has spoken with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who said they would do everything in their power to help. Scott has not reached out to President Obama -- who is still in control of federal resources that could help -- nor has he heard from President Obama at this time. When asked why he hasn’t contacted Obama, Scott said he has a personal relationship with President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence.
Scott was asked whether there should be a ban on weapons in airports.
“It’s horrible what happened here. It’s not a time to be political, it’s a time to mourn those who lost their lives, finish the investigation, and pray for everybody who’s still fighting for their life,” Scott said.
He also wouldn’t comment on whether there needs to be a change in state or national gun laws.
Instead, he asked for prayers for those who have been affected by this shooting.
