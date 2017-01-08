Fisherman survives lightning strike in Florida

By WFTV.com

A 55-year-old man was recovering Saturday evening after being struck by lightning while fishing off a jetty in Ponce Inlet, Florida, Volusia County officials said.

The man, who was not named, was able to contact emergency personnel after being struck at about 6:50 a.m., beach safety officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the jetty during the lightning storm and were able to rescue the man. The victim told investigators that as he was casting his rod, a bolt of lightning struck the pole.

It was later determined that the bolt went through the man’s pole and exited out of the left side of his ribcage, officials said.

The fisherman was wearing neoprene waders, which investigators said might have saved his life.

He was initially taken to a hospital in Volusia County before being transferred to a specialist at an Orlando hospital, officials said. He was listed Saturday in stable condition.