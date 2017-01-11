Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.

Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.

No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.