Posted: 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

Watergate complex
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.

Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.

">January 11, 2017

No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.

 

 
 

