Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ISLETON, Calif. —
A family is grieving and asking for help days after their matriarch died in her car after it somehow became submerged in the Sacramento River.
KTXL reported that the Sacramento Sheriff's Department said it believes Nichelle Johnson, 48, was driving her car Sunday and may have driven her car into the river on the foggy night.
KXTV reported that Johnson was driving to help her sister get settled in a new home.
Investigators said Johnson called 911 but was unable to speak. A witness called 911 and reported seeing the car in the rushing water.
According to KXTV, the California Highway Patrol and the local fire department responded but it was too late.
Police said was the river running too fast for a helicopter to put divers in the river to retrieve the car or Johnson, KTXL said.
"I just want them to help us get my mama out of that water. It's been too long. I just need answers. I just need closure," Mikaela Hampton, Johnson's daughter, said four days after the incident. "I don't know how I'm supposed to explain it to my baby."
KXTV reported that a dive team found Johnson's car the next day, but Johnson was not found. Police said they are waiting for a bigger boat and volunteers from outside agencies in order to be able to retrieve the car and search for Johnson.
Hampton wants help getting closure.
"Help get my mom out so we can lay her and put her to rest," Hampton said. "I feel so empty knowing it's my mom. She's never gonna walk in this door."
The family doesn't think officials are moving fast enough.
"They're making no effort at all to go try and save her," Johnson's son, Malik Davis, said "They keep telling us all this stuff that we don't want to hear."
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}