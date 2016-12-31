The eagle has landed, first eaglet hatches in Florida nest

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:49 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
WFTV.com
FORT MYERS, Fla. —
An eagle cam provided by Dick Pritchett Real Estate is live streaming an eagle’s nest in North Fort Myers.
One egg belonging to American bald eagles Harriet and her mate, M15, hatched early Saturday morning. The other egg could hatch any day now.
Thousands of people around the country are watching.
According to the website, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam was launched in October 2012 when more than 16 million viewers watched as Eagles Ozzie and Harriet raised their two eaglets.
“Since 2012, we have been providing 24/7 live video stream of an active pair of bald eagles in their nest. Each season brings many smiles, laughs and even some tears. We hope you will tune in to watch these special raptors and fall in love with them like we have,” Dick Pritchett Real Estate said on its website.
Each year during the fall, Ozzie and Harriet continued to expand their family.
In March 2015, Ozzie was found injured by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and taken to a clinic for rehabilitation after he showed signs of disorientation. Ozzie was treated and released back into the wild near the nest.
However, in September 2015, Ozzie got into a fight with another male eagle and was injured. Ozzie died two days later.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
Harriet bonded with M15 a month later and laid the two eggs that hatched successfully.
The following was posted on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website: "Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen in the wild. The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera (SWFEC) does not interfere or intervene and allows nature to take its course. You will see life and you might see death, but this is nature at her finest."
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}