    Updated: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

    Donald Trump's childhood home goes on auction block

    By Brianna Chambers

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    A home built by President-elect Donald Trump's father, real estate developer Fred Trump, is set to be auctioned off by Paramount Realty USA on Tuesday. 

    Donald Trump lived in the house from birth until he was 4 years old.

    Michael Davis, a real estate prospector, bought the house last year for just under $1.4 million with the intention of flipping it, The New York Times reported. Now, Paramount is selling the home.

    "It's unique, and it has intangible value that goes beyond just the physical real estate," Misha Haghani, the principal of Paramount, told The Times. "The value of Trump's name, the value of the president-elect living there as a child, an infant, that value is impossible to define."

    According to Paramount, the 2,500-square-foot house features "a brick and stucco exterior and an old world charm interior featuring arched doorways, hardwood floors, five bedrooms, four and a half baths, library, living room with fireplace, formal dining room, basement and more."

    The Tudor-style home is located in Jamaica Estates, a neighborhood in Queens, New York. 

     
     

