Updated: 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Donald Trump inauguration: Live updates on the swearing-in, speech, parade and the protests

Even before taking office, Trump has changed the presidency photo
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become president of the United States. He will take the oath of office at noon on the Eastern Front of the Capitol with some 900,000 people expected to be in attendance.

As per the Constitution, the term of the outgoing president ends at noon as the oath is administered to the incoming president.

At the same time in and around the Capitol and in cities across the country, protests will be held. On Saturday, a women’s protest is set for Washington D.C., that is expected to be the largest protest against an incoming president in the history of the United States.

>>For how to watch the inauguration: What time, what channel, live-stream

>>Here's a schedule of events for the inauguration

>>Complete coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration 

