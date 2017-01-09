Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:38 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. —
An Orange County, Florida, motorcycle deputy died Monday after he was struck and killed by a van while working a perimeter in the search for the man suspected of shooting and killing an Orlando police officer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive at about 9:43 a.m.
"In my 36-year career, this is probably one of the toughest days in my career," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was struck while traveling south on Pine Hills Road. He did not have his lights or sirens on, but Demings said witnesses told authorities the deputy had a green light.
A van traveling north on Pine Hills Road made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcycle, which struck the right side of the van, authorities said.
The deputy was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the van was not hurt.
Authorities said Markeith Loyd, 41, is accused of firing mulitple shots at Orlando police Sgt. Debra Clayton Monday morning, killing her. Loyd remains at large.
